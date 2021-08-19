College Station police arrest one for drug possession, illegal firearm in traffic stop

The College Station Police Department arrested one man during a traffic stop after the man tried to flee on Thursday at 12 p.m.

The patrol officer recognized the suspect's vehicle from a previous arrest and was also able to identify a traffic violation.

The man was previously arrested for a stolen gun and possession of narcotics, when the officer conducted the traffic stop they were able to locate additional drugs and another illegal firearm.

The driver, a 21-year old College Station resident, pulled over initially for the officer near Southwest Parkway East and Dartmouth Street but then began to flee.

He was located 20 minutes later on Azalea Court and arrested.

The man is being charged for evading detention and for felony drug possession and unlawful carrying of a firearm.