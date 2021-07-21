College Station police and fire departments to receive over $1 million in new budget

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — College Station just wrapped up their budget proposal workshop. With the budget focusing on two emergency departments.

Many say this focus is a reflection of new growth in this community.

College Station's proposed budget has the most money designated towards its police and fire departments.

With about 28 percent of the city's budget, the College Station Police Department is proposed to get about $1.1 million dollars. That's about a five percent increase from last year's budget.

"Bryan, College Station is growing leaps and bounds so our law enforcement needs to mirror the growth because of the expansion," Patrick Mece, District Attorney shared with KRHD 25 News.

A portion of that money is expected to go towards replacing patrol vehicles and adding on three positions: two detectives and a police sergeant.

Nationwide. conversations about defunding the police have sparked some questions about College Station putting more money towards the department.

Some residents feel it's not necessary for this city because of the bond already built between the police and the community.

"Police officers are meant to be friends and your neighbors, as opposed to just law enforcers. That's the key difference. We're continuing meaning our community is continuing to do what has worked for many, many years," Mece said.

The College Station fire department was the second department proposed to get the most money.

The department plans to purchase a fifth ambulance to meet the growing demand

"Just looking at the amount of time that all four of our units are occasionally tied up, actually quite often. It just gives us an extra capacity that we need," Chief Richard Mann, College Station Fire department

"It is very frustrating when you see a call pending and your ambulances are out of stock, or you have a call in your own home district and you're out on a call and you know that it's going to be a little while before that heart attack or stroke can get that paramedic," Danielle Vacek, a firefighter paramedic said.

This ambulance will only be used during peak times to maximize its usage, but the department expects the need to go up more as the community continues to grow.

"It's a good strategic step that meets our needs for right now, that sets us up for success down the road when the call volume increases even more," Mann said.

The proposed budget isn't expected to be finalized until late Aug.

