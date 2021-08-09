Watch
College Station PD: Weekend crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Aug 09, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly two-car crash this weekend on FM 2818.

On Aug 7, the College Station Police Department responded to a report of a car accident, after a driver ran a stop sign at the interaction with Harvey Mitchell Pky and was hit by a westbound SUV.

The other passenger of the vehicle remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Both occupants of the SUV have been treated and released from a local hospital since the incident.

