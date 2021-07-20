College Station PD: Two bank robberies lead to one arrest, investigation ongoing

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — According to the College Station Police Department, at 1:30 P.M. this afternoon, two bank robberies occurred and resulted in a police-led pursuit.

The two banks involved were both Wells Fargo Banks, one located on Southwest Parkway and the other located at the intersection of Rock Prairie Rd and Longmire Dr.

The pursuit, which occurred on HWY 6 south toward Navasota, has since ended and one person has been detained.

At the time of this publication, CSPD is stating there is no danger to the public.

Officers are investigating two reported bank robberies that occurred at 1:30 in the afternoon. During the investigation a person of interest was located, and a pursuit ensued. This person is detained at this time. There is no danger to the public. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 20, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”