College Station PD: Two bank robberies lead to one arrest, investigation ongoing

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 20, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — According to the College Station Police Department, at 1:30 P.M. this afternoon, two bank robberies occurred and resulted in a police-led pursuit.

The two banks involved were both Wells Fargo Banks, one located on Southwest Parkway and the other located at the intersection of Rock Prairie Rd and Longmire Dr.

The pursuit, which occurred on HWY 6 south toward Navasota, has since ended and one person has been detained.

At the time of this publication, CSPD is stating there is no danger to the public.

