College Station PD looking to identify two suspects involved in vehicle burglary

COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to College Station PD, a local resident was shot at while trying to intervene in a vehicle burglary.

Officers are stating that on June 12, around 3:40 A.M. said resident was outside and saw a Black male in his early 20's wearing dark clothing, trying car door handles.

The resident reportedly saw the suspect get into a family member's car and intervened.

It's also reported that during this time, from inside a dark-colored Sedan, a second suspect began shooting at said resident.

However, no injuries occurred.

At the time of this publication, neither suspects have been located and CSPD is asking for the public's help in locating them.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call (979) 764-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

