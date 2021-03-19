College Station PD looking for pitbull after bite incident

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 15, College Station Animal Control reportedly received a report of an animal bite incident around 2:45 P.M. in the Dominik apartment complex located over at 700 Dominik.

Description: grey and white pit bull, owned by a Hispanic female in her late 20's to early 30's and possibly had purple or multi-colored hair.

At the time of this publication, CS Animal Control is requesting the public's help in locating the dog involved in the bite incident. Reportedly, the dog is needed to be observed and rule out a potential rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to contact CSPD dispatch at 979-764-3600.