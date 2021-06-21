Watch
College Station PD: Shooting near Stallings Dr injures one, suspect still wanted

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:14:09-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to College Station PD, around 1 A.M. this morning, an injured person arrived at an undisclosed hospital with a gunshot wound.

It's reported, that the gunfire which caused the 'suspected minor injury' occurred outdoors around 12:40 A.M. in the 1600 Block of Stallings Drive.

This report of aggravated assault is currently under investigation.

Investigators do not believe the general public is in any danger.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact CSPD at (979) 764-3600.

