College Station PD Chief vows to maintain police transparency for community

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On April 22, College Station Police Chief, Billy Couch, shared his sentiments regarding the recent conviction of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

Writing in part via Twitter, "While Tuesday's verdict was an important step in the process for the family and friends of George Floyd, and for society at large, we know there will be long-standing impacts. We acknowledge the hurt, anger, frustration, and fear that many may still be feeling."

Extending this thought, Chief Couch went on to express that College Station PD, "has continued to listen, learn, and build even stronger relationships over this past year and we remain committed to serving all citizens equally, compassionately, and with the intent of creating unity within our community."

In his conclusion, Chief Couch stated his police department, "Will continue to work tirelessly with utmost transparency every day." Stating afterward that College Station PD, "Understands that respect fosters trust, and that trust helps build effective partnerships within the community and we will never take your support for granted."

Chief Coach concluded his three-part tweet by writing, #WeServeWell.

A College Station police officer since 1997, Chief Coach was promoted to his current position last March and is a native to the Bryan-College Station area.

While Tuesday's verdict was an important step in the process for the family and friends of George Floyd, and for society at large, we know there will be long-standing impacts. We acknowledge the hurt, anger, frustration, and fear that many may still be feeling. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/lePFJE44TQ — Billy Couch (@CSTXPoliceChief) April 22, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!