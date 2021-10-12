College Station partnering up to offer the all-inclusive sport of boccia ball

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Recreational activities are often the key to a healthy social life, no matter what age you are.

But oftentimes, the options are limited for people with disabilities.

Well, a recreational therapist and the City of College Station have joined forces to offer more all-inclusive programs!

Boccia Ball is a game of precision and strategy.

Fiona Allen, owner of Avocation Therapy, trains her staff about the ins and outs of this inclusive sport.

"It was really fun," said Brooke Littlefield, assistant recreations supervisor, Department of Parks and Recs. "I need some practice, but as the season goes, I'm hoping to increase my skills,"

As a team, Avocation Therapy and the City of College Station are working together so people with disabilities can enjoy this Paralympic sport.

"I love boccia because it is so inclusive. It's designed for people with physical disabilities who have all four of their limbs affected. But anyone can play Boccia," Allen said.

This modified version of the game uses softer balls and everyone is seated in a chair to also include people in wheelchairs.

Alma Contreras-Vanegas says activities like this have done wonders for her daughter Sammy, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and developmental delays.

"Fiona has really been able to adapt things for her, to be able to be successful in all these activities," Conteras- Venegas said.

Fiona has traveled the world helping Paralympians compete in the sport and works to make sure all people with disabilities can play too.

"It's so wonderful when you see someone with a physical disability realize what they are capable of, knowing you helped them build upon their strengths," Allen said.

Classes are open to all ages and are Monday evenings through Nov. 1.

If you are interested in joining the Boccia Ball Program, you can register through the weekend by clicking here.

