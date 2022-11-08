College Station officer pepper sprayed by accident during Northgate fight: Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station officer was accidentally pepper sprayed by a fellow officer this weekend in Northgate, police said.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers were responding to a "large fight" on the 100 block of College Main, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said during the fight an officer had deployed pepper spray to "stop the fighting."

At this moment, police said another officer was pepper-sprayed in the eyes "by accident" - while attempting to separate the fight.

Following this, police said both the officer and the male individual fell to the ground.

After which, the officer said they noticed the male "raising a firearm up in the direction of another officer," according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said the individual also pointed the firearm at "the individuals he was just fighting with."

The officer said they responded by pushing the individual’s wrist to the ground to control the firearm.

Additional responding officers later located said officer and were then able to safely remove the firearm from the possession of the male individual.

College Station police said no further force was used on the male individual at this point.

Police said the male individual was then "safely" placed into custody and later transported to a local hospital for the pepper spray.

Police added that the officer pepper sprayed in the face also received medical attention.

However, police said the officer was treated on the scene by the College Station Fire Department.

College Station police report that seven individuals were arrested during this fight - among the charges included one for deadly force and multiple for evading arrest.

Police said a total of 31 arrests were made between the evening hours of Saturday - extending well into the following morning.

These arrests were all reported to have been made at the Northgate Bar District, according to the College Station Police Department.

Earlier in the day, Texas A&M played against Florida at Kyle Field - a game they lost 41 to 24.