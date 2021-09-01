College Station offering new programs to benefit residents with special needs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station's Park and Recreations Department will be launching two new programs to benefit those with special needs.

The programs - which will be held at the Southwood Community Center - will provide activities regardless of physical or developmental challenges.

The first program is "Peers for adolescents" which teaches essential social skills to kids ages 13 to 18.

The second program is bocce ball - a paralympic sport designed for people with cerebral palsy.

"Anybody is able to play," said Fiona Allen, recreational therapist and program coordinator. "If you don't have very much range of motions or movement then we can use a ramp to help get the balls out onto the courts and have a person assist you to get the balls out there. The balls are designed for someone with more limited grip strength to be able to hold them so they are a little bit softer and someone with a disability can easily participate in the sport."

The peer program runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 3, the deadline for registration is Wednesday, Sept 8. while bocce balls runs from Sept 12. to Nov 1.

