College Station Noon Lions Club annual tree lot overcomes national shortage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Local Christmas tree lots are opening shop - and beginning to spread that Christmas cheer. The College Station Noon Lions Club did face a few obstacles this year.

The College Station Noon Lions Club opened their annual Christmas tree lot this weekend, kicking off the Christmas tree season.

Volunteers have helped the Lions Club with their annual Christmas tree lot for years, but this season is facing challenges like never before.

”Our original grower said they could not provide our trees, so we had to start a search," said Carl Stewart, co-chair for Christmas tree sales, College Station Noon Lions Club.

"We called about 280 different tree vendors across the united states,”

They finally nailed down a vendor who could provide 485 trees from Clearlake Minnesota.

Now families like the Taylors can jump into the Christmas spirit.

”After Thanksgiving, this is always our weekend to come out and get the tree ready to roll," said Aj Taylor, College Station resident.

"We’re one of those that wait until Thanksgiving... but then we want to get on it as soon as possible.”

For some other families, this is tradition.

”We’ve been coming here for I think eight years at this point," said Will Sinclair, College Station resident. "These trees are the best in town the service is so friendly, everyone is so nice and so helpful it’s just great to be able to support a cause like the Lions Club,”

The Lions Club Christmas tree sale is the biggest fundraiser they host all year.

“The money that we raise up here goes to the Texas Lions camp, the fun for all playground, we do a lot of vision screening, and provide eyeglasses for children in need,” said Stewart.

They support as many local non-profits as possible. And for some families, giving back is what Christmas is all about.

”We buy a fresh tree every year and so we not only get a fresh tree, but we’re also giving back to the community, so it makes the price worthwhile,” said Lisa Taylor, College Station resident.

The College Station Noon Lions Club sold out in just eight days last year.

Meanwhile, this year's opening weekend is tracking a little over half of their trees gone so far.

