College Station neighborhood welcomes new Aggieland Outfitters location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the past two years, sophomore Bailee Fisher has lived close to Texas A&M with a view of Kyle Field not too far from her home.

Now she has another landmark that’s popped up next door — a new Aggieland Outfitters.

“It's nice having it there, but I believe on game days it’s going to start getting a lot more packed," Fisher said.

Last August, 15 ABC’s Chris Talley was there as the clothing store was being sued by a homeowner in the Southside Subdivision arguing the store went against zoning.

After a court battle, Aggieland Outfitters resumed building their new location.

Julie Jones-Fowler also lives next door and said while construction wasn’t fun she’s glad it’s finally up.

“Just the dirt and dust blowing around wasn’t fun, a little bit of trash blowing around, but overall, it was not a problem for our family we actually welcome them here," Jones-Fowler said.

Jones-Fowler said the owner has even made accommodations for neighbors including her.

“He even asked me if their lighting at night was bothering our own home," Jones-Fowler said.

"I did tell him it was a little bright, and he fixed that immediately — he’s just been extremely respectful.”

Aggieland Outfitters owner Fadi Kalaouze says from construction to opening day, he’s made sure to take care of the neighbors all this time.

“We don’t want to be a burden on anyone, that’s not our goal. Our goal is to be here, and create a nice atmosphere for our Aggies to keep shopping when [TxDOT] closes access to our other location," Kalaouze said.

"The way [neighbors] have worked with us to get this job done — they’ve done an awesome job.”

Kalaouze told 15 ABC’S Chris Talley he continues to remain committed to the people in the Southside Neighborhood subdivision to keep the integrity of the historic homes of his neighbors and his store.