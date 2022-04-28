College Station Named 'Best College Town in Texas' in recent study

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station was ranked number one ‘Best College Town’ in Texas.

Texas A&M is the heart that drives this college town, according to bestcolleges.com - College Station is ranked at the top of the list.

Matt Prochaska CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation said this has an economic impact on small businesses.

“When we look statistically at the cost of living as well as education Texas is still one of the lowest in the state," said Prochaska.

According to the Bestcolleges.com study, the criteria considered in the rankings included the proximity of colleges and town, student-centered attractions, affordability, quality of education, and a safe place to call home. Prochaska attributes the strong workforce here in the Brazos Valley.

“We don’t have state income tax and no corporate tax it makes it more attractive not only for the students to get their education here but then for companies to also flock to the Brazos Valley and if you put that together that really makes for a wonderful combination both having the talent and opportunities for jobs," said Prochaska.

Aggieland Outfitters has started to see customers coming in more frequently in recent weeks said Blake Bodin, assistant director of marketing.

“This season has picked up more faster than it normally does," said Bodin. “Going into the summertime, sales have been up and [especially] the community has been much more active altogether.”

“You owe a lot of it to the city of college station their tourism board does events around town that draw people in – then you have A&M which is just creating memorable experiences for current students and aspiring students," said Bodin.

Bodin says for those who don’t understand the ranking, you’ll have to visit College Station to find out.

“If you haven’t been here - that’s why you don’t think it's number one, because in the end “college” is in its name.”

The study can be found here:

https://www.bestcolleges.com/united-states/texas/best-college-towns/

