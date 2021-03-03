College Station Mayor on COVID-19 restrictions: 'we will continue as we have been' till March 10

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Following Gov. Abbott's latest executive order regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, the Mayor of College Station Mooney released the following statement via Twitter.

"Recognizing that Gov. Abbott's latest executive order will go into effect on March 10, we will continue as we have been in College Station until that time.

For our community, the Brazos County Judge is the only elected official who can enact greater restrictions under specific circumstances; however, the governor's order allows businesses the ability to require face coverings or comply with other health-related protocols.

While I am thankful that our businesses are able to resume full operations, I urge them to continue utilizing the additional service delivery options developed over the past year that can provide ongoing comfort and confidence to many of our citizens.

Our community's schools and institutions of higher learning have my full support for the health and safety policies they determine should be in place. Finally, I encourage our residents to continue wearing masks indoors when adequate physical distancing is not possible."