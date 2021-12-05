College Station man spreads Christmas joy as secret Santa

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Some local families are still trying to recover from the financial hardship the pandemic brought.

This holiday season, one College Station man is doing what he can to help spread a little Christmas joy!

When Bill Young came across a family experiencing financial hardship he took it upon himself to "suit up".

”I decided to go buy toys because I wanted the little one to believe in Santa and the big one to know sometimes things happen,” said Young, community secret Santa.

And when Cynthia Stanley had friends in need, Young took care of them as well during the holidays.

”He did that and from there on out, he was like, no, this is never going to happen again," said Cynthia Stanley, secret Santa helper.

"He wants to reach more children, to do more. He doesn't ever want a child to wake up Christmas day with nothing,”

Last year, Young's efforts spread Christmas joy to 73 families across the Brazos Valley.

“It's gotten really big and other families tell other families," said Young.

"And then there are the families I've helped in the past that have sent other people to us,”

This year, Young is asking the community to help so he can continue his efforts.

Stanley says this is the first year she has had the means to help others in need.

“It’s a great feeling whenever you can help another family,” said Stanley.

For these secret Santa's, bringing smiles to faces across the Brazos Valley is all that matters this Christmas.

Anyone interested in aiding with their efforts may make a donation through the following contact below:

