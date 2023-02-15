College Station luncheon explores African American history in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station hosts monthly luncheons, diving deeper into the history of the community.

Wednesday afternoon, speaker Barry Davis shared some information about the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

“We took the opportunity because it’s Black History Month to reach out to someone that could kind of give us a little more depth on Black History Month and the Brazos Valley African American Museum which Mr. Barry Davis will be doing,” said Luis Perez, Recreation Supervisor-Special Events, City of College Station.

Barry Davis is a board member of the Brazos Valley African American Museum. He delivered words of reflection on African American culture.

He is also a former director of student development with men’s basketball at Texas A&M.

“You can see some artifacts, maybe you can see some articles, maybe you can learn some new things that happened during the course of your life that you didn’t know,” Davis said.

Davis says it’s a great place to bring your kids, grandkids, or even great grandkids.

“It’s always good to introduce them to some of those things and some of the struggles that some people went through to achieve a lot of the things that you see today but maybe is taken granted for.”

Luis Perez with the city of College Station says events like the luncheon help others explore how the area had such an impact on history.

“We have a of gems and stories and individuals that we don’t know about and yet we live in this area so when you come to our exploring history luncheon, you kind of learn something new and it’s just really amazing,” Perez said.

Davis shares success of some who were from the Brazos Valley.

“The longest tenured mayor for the city of Los Angeles is from the Brazos Valley and that being Tom Bradley who was from Calvert Texas,” Davis said.

“We’ve (also) got Rube Foster who was one of the cofounders of the Negro Baseball league."

Davis hopes the museum will serve as a place for the community to learn of rich local history.

“What we try to do is just tell another part of American history because Black history is a major part of American history,” Davis said.

The next luncheon will be on Mar. 15, exploring the past and present of Texas wine with a local vineyard right off the Brazos River.

You can find upcoming exploring history luncheons with the city of College Station here.