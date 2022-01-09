College Station Lincoln center promotes health through Dr. King's message

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — New year's resolutions are in full swing, but with gyms full of people determined to get in shape, keeping up with health and wellness might be a heavy lift for many of us.

One Brazos valley center is using the words of an American icon to inspire focus.

Dr. King inspired and motivated people to believe in their dreams, now the Lincoln center is helping the community not only dream but put them to work.

“When we talk about dream works," said Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Center supervisor.

"We all know that Dr. King had a dream and his dream included character building, lifestyle changes, and so here at the Lincoln center those are the things we want to promote a better living for everyone,”

The Lincoln Center is hosting its first in-person health and wellness event encouraging the community to start the year off on the right foot.

”Most people are usually health-conscious at the beginning of the year," said Johnson.

"I'm just like okay, why not put together a health and fitness expo and then it’s also a way for us to show the community what we are providing at the center, as far as fitness,”

The Lincoln Center offers a variety of physical fitness classes like Zumba and more.

But wellness is much more than physical, which is why organizers say wellness is a multi-step approach.

And it was important to include the health department's mobile vaccine efforts; they're offering COVID vaccines and boosters.

Other resources were in attendance like the Texas A&M AgriLife extension and so much more.

”Better Living for Texans specifically works with limited resource audiences and really getting those resources to that groups that otherwise would not receive them,” said Katie Zender, Texas A&M AgriLife extension service, Better Living for Texas program.

Dr. King made fighting injustice his life's mission and that included fighting for better health services and health care for all. That's why Cheletia Johnson says inspiring the next generation to get healthy is so important.

“When we talk about physical fitness and exercise it just takes movement as long as you’re doing something for at least 15 to 30 minutes a day and your body is moving that is exercise," said Johnson.

The Lincoln Center hopes to have health and wellness events each quarter and will add services that offer something to all members of the Brazos Valley community.