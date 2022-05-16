College Station ISD students bring home medals from Special Olympics Texas State Summer Games

Students proudly represented College Station ISD at the Special Olympics Texas State Summer Games this weekend.
The games held at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, were the first State Special Olympics Summer Games since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CISD, 500 athletes from all over the state converged to compete in track & field, tennis, cycling, and FUNdamentals.
"FUNdamental Sports includes activities that work on foundational motor skills to prepare them for potential competitions in typical Special Olympics events in the athlete's future," said the school district.
The school district brought home eight gold, silver or bronze medalists:
- Mac Evans (9th, AMCHS) - silver medal in mini javelin and 7th place in 100m dash
- Abena Hassan (9th, CSHS) - gold medal in softball throw and 6th place in 50m dash
- Skylar Holland (10th, CSHS) - bronze medal in softball throw and 6th place in 100m dash
- Cade Parkey (11th, AMCHS) - silver medal in mini javelin and 5th place in 100m dash
- Bode Rutledge (12th, CSHS) - 5th place in mini javelin and 5th in 100m dash
- Louis Segrest (4th, SWV) - gold medal in 500m cycling and bronze medal in 1k cycling
- Sami Vanegas (3rd, GP) - gold medal in FUNdamental Sports
- Johan Vazquez (12th, AMCHS) - silver medal in 5k cycling and 4th in 1k cycling
- Tyce Vela (9th, CSHS) - 4th place in mini jav throw. 7th place in 100m dash