College Station ISD students bring home medals from Special Olympics Texas State Summer Games

Students proudly represented College Station ISD at the Special Olympics Texas State Summer Games this weekend.

The games held at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, were the first State Special Olympics Summer Games since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CISD, 500 athletes from all over the state converged to compete in track & field, tennis, cycling, and FUNdamentals.

"FUNdamental Sports includes activities that work on foundational motor skills to prepare them for potential competitions in typical Special Olympics events in the athlete's future," said the school district.

The school district brought home eight gold, silver or bronze medalists: