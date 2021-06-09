College Station ISD seeking public input on usage of ESSER III funds

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Over at College Station ISD, school officials are seeking public input on what direction they should go spending their ESSER III Funds.

Last March, the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law, dedicating funds for K-12 schools through Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) III funds.

As a result, CSISD is eligible to receive one-time federal funds through the ESSER III program to be spent prior to September 30, 2024.

The funds are to address expenses and learning loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSISD is considering the following to invest in:

Addressing student learning loss (i.e. after school programs, summer school, tutoring) among all student groups

Reimbursement of prior costs associated with activities that were necessary to maintain operation of and continuity of services throughout the pandemic (i.e. delivery of instructional materials to homes, purchase of PPE and sanitation supplies, WiFi services for remote learning, additional staffing)

Mental Health / Counseling / Medical Services

Retention and continuity of staff

Professional development of staff to address learning loss

Purchasing supplies to sanitize and clean facilities and buses

Maintenance, repair replacement and upgrade projects to improve the safety and well-being of students

Technology devices and support

Students, parents, community members, and CSISD employees are being encouraged to fill out this brief, 3-minute survey.

To take the survey, click here!

