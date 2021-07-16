College Station ISD announces new principal for Spring Creek Elementary

COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to College Station ISD, a new principal will be selected for Spring Creek Elementary during their meeting on July 20.

Chris Southard, the current assistant principal at College Station High School will be recommended for this position by CSISD Superintendent of Schools, Mike Martindale.

Southard will be replacing Laura Casper-Teague, who previously resigned.

“Chris is an enthusiastic and visionary leader, who understands the value of creating meaningful relationships,” Martindale said. “He will engage all the stakeholders of Spring Creek, create an atmosphere of excitement, and foster a dynamic learning environment.”

Southard has been the assistant principal at CSHS since 2016. Prior to administration, he worked as a social studies teacher and coach for Bryan ISD.

An Aggie alum, Southard earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas A&M University in 1996 and his Master’s in Educational Administration from Lamar University in 2016.

