College Station investing millions to build new baseball fields

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Parks & Recreation have a 10-year master plan to improve local parks and boost tourism.

The activities at Central Park are endless, but for Holly Martinez, there’s just one that keeps her coming back.

“Fish, I love to fish, and all my kids love to fish too we all come here and do this,” she said.

For her, it has all the elements she needs to enjoy her time.

"There’s a lot of shaded areas, so even when it’s super sunny like this, we can still be cool in the shaded area,” Martinez said.

A 20-million-dollar plan is in the works to improve multiple parks.

"Steeplechase Park, for example, we're going to be doing improvements to the dog park looking at draining, sidewalks, more benches." said Kelly Kelbly, assistant director, College Station Parks & Recreation.

Along with Central Park Improvements, the Texas Independent Ballpark will see 8 new diamond fields.

"I appreciate it, we usually bring our family when we come and enjoy the fishing area," said Martinez.

"We can trust that our kids can go to the park and you know with the gated area be safe in there as well and we really love the improvements here,” she added.

About 16 million dollars in hotel occupancy tax dollars will be invested in the 8 new ballpark fields.

“When you look at why do we need diamond fields, we are definitely at capacity with what we’ve got and we know that," said Kelbly. "That’s for our baseball and softball community,”

New improvements hope to enhance residents' experiences and boost tourism dollars.

"We’ve been blessed to be able to bring in a lot of different tournaments, a lot of different people into our community," said Dominique Powell, sports manager. "So, we’re known kind of around the nation for what we do and any time we can continue to build that on our side, is huge for us."

College Station Parks & Recreation are still seeking the public's help recruiting new board members; the likes of whom will contribute their thoughts and ideas regarding all improvements.

Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the department by calling 979-764-3486 or via email at parks@cstx.gov.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!