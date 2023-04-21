Watch Now
College Station High School Baseball eyes homerun for cancer fundraiser

Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 21, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Cougars of College Station have joined forces with VsCancer to bring awareness to children facing cancer and to help fund research.

The high school baseball team hopes to raise $25,000 for the campaign this year. As of Friday afternoon they're nearly there — raising more than $23,000.

The team hits the diamond Saturday afternoon for a game featuring a special guest.

