College Station High School Baseball eyes homerun for cancer fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Cougars of College Station have joined forces with VsCancer to bring awareness to children facing cancer and to help fund research.

The high school baseball team hopes to raise $25,000 for the campaign this year. As of Friday afternoon they're nearly there — raising more than $23,000.

The team hits the diamond Saturday afternoon for a game featuring a special guest.

Our #VsCancer game is 1 PM next Saturday, 4-22 🆚 Concordia Lutheran.



You can Donate now at the link below:https://t.co/Rj9Mbpcnd1 to fund pediatric brain tumor research & vital local hospital programs.



JV #VsCancer Games:



PURPLE: 4-20 🆚 Lake Creek

BLACK: 4-27 🆚 Consol pic.twitter.com/MeMPsZcRF0 — CSHS Baseball (@baseballcshs) April 15, 2023

You can donate to the cause by clicking here.