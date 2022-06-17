College Station Fire Department warns residents of brush fires as summer heat worsens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Fire Department is seeing an increase in summer brush fires as the hot temperatures pick up and drought like conditions worsen.

Some roadside grass pastures don’t see much water during the hot and dry summer months. This can turn into a recipe for disaster for firefighters.

Summer heat, no rain, and dry grass create the perfect mix for fire.

“It’s a high time for fires for us, especially roadside fires are common," said Richard Mann, fire chief for College Station Fire Department.

These dry pastures make things more difficult for firefighters.

”When we don’t have rain and we have these drought-like conditions, those fuels alongside the road, that grass becomes extremely dry and along the road we have people driving along and it’s amazing the number of heat sources that can spark a fire,” Mann said.

These sparks are caused by a variety of things.

”Discarded cigarette is a common cause but also things you wouldn’t think of things like if you’re pulling a trailer in you’re dragging the chains because they’re dragging those are creating sparks,” Mann said.

Ignoring basic vehicle maintenance can also pose a danger for drivers looking to pull over on the side of the road.

Automotive expert Johnny Uresti says here’s what you should be mindful of.

”Oil change, tire pressures, keeping track of your tires, the hotter pavement has much more ware effect on tires themselves, much more risk of a blowout,” said Johnny Uresti, service manager at Pete's Auto Care Center.

Mann says the fire department has already responded to several roadside fires. But it doesn’t stop there. He encourages residents to be mindful while grilling or cooking outdoors this summer as well.

