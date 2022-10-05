College Station Fire Department speaks to teens about a future in fire service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Teenagers interested in becoming a firefighter or simply wanting to learn more about the fire service industry can join the College Station Fire Department at a career teen panel.

“We’re going to be talking about all the things firefighters do as a career,” said Stuart Marrs, public information officer, College Station Fire Department. “What we do when we’re at the stations, how we respond to calls...how you get into the fire service, what you have to do to qualify...start a career...what to expect in the first few years of being a firefighter.”

Chris “Opie” Tramell is new to the fire service.

“I was in school to be a game warden and that’s whenever I graduated high school and switched over and went straight to fire school, and then EMT school,” said Tramell, firefighter, College Station Fire Department.

Tramell just joined the fire service five months ago.

While it was not always his plan to become a firefighter, he enjoys learning from others.

“Coming together with your crew...seeing all the things that they’ve learned throughout their career and picking up on the little things from different people...it makes you a better person and a lot better at your job, and just all the cool things you get to do,” he said.

Marrs says there is a need in Texas for firefighters and paramedics.

“College Station Fire Department hires about twice a year,” said Marrs. “We’re always looking for new firefighters and new paramedics and people who are willing to do this job. It’s a great time to get into the fire service.”

Marrs says there are local programs that can put you on track to joining the fire service.

“Here in College Station and Bryan area, you can attend Blinn College to train to be a firefighter,” he said. “You can attend TEEX to go to their fire academy and their EMS academy to learn how to be a firefighter and be certified.”

Next up for Tramell is paramedic school.

“So far, I just want to make it to the captain level within 15 years and work there and see how I like it,” said Tramell.

Marrs says the best part of being a firefighter is being able to change the outcome of someone’s day.

“Ordinary people sign up to be firefighters,” said Marrs. “Then, we go into extraordinary circumstances and help people out. One of the most satisfying parts of the job is to show up on someone’s worst day and help them out.”

Wednesday's teen career panel will be held at the Larry J. Ringer Library from 6-7 p.m.