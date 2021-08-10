College Station Fire Department receives $700,000 grant from FEMA

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The College Station Fire Department is officially a recipient of grant money courtesy of FEMA.

These new funds will go towards meeting the demand for more paramedics in the city.

CSFD received over 700 thousand dollars from FEMA. The department will use the funds to train 12 firefighters' EMTs to become certified paramedics.

It will also provide additional skill sets to those taking part in the program.

"The grant money will be used for at least 12 but potentially a little bit more than that paramedics, current firefighters, and EMT's that we have in the College Station Fire Department we will be able to send them to paramedic training to be trained as paramedics to provide advanced cardiac life support." shared Richard Mann, Chief of CSFD.

Paramedic training had been shut down for several months prior due to the pandemic.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”