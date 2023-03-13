College Station Fire Department Junior Firefighter Camp registration now open

If you’re looking for your kids to have some fun in the sun this summer and learn all about fire, safety and rescue, registration for the College Station Junior Firefighter Camp is now open.

This camp is designed to introduce kids to the roles and responsibilities of our local fire department with hands on experience.

Ages 8 to 11 are invited to participate in the summer camp and meet firefighters from across College Station.

“We go over first aid,” said Stuart Marrs, public information officer, College Station Fire Department. “We go over CPR, of course we go over what to expect if you ever have to call 9-1-1, what is the dispatcher going to ask you, what do you need to be prepared to say. You need to know your address, you need to give directions to your house, you need to be able to describe the emergency.”

There’s also a ton of fun packed into this week of camp.

Firefighter paramedic Danielle Vacek shared some of the activities planned for the kids.

“We get to have them repel off the ladder truck,” Vacek said. “We get to do search and rescue with them, show them a little bit about fire chemical experiments, from how a fire works like kind of what the behavior of the fire does.”

Vacek said the camp helps local fire build relationships with the youth in the community.

“It’s a really great opportunity for them and it’s a great opportunity for us to interact with them and tell them a little bit about what we do on a daily basis so they’re not afraid when we come to an emergency,” said Vacek.

After the kiddos experience fire safety and prevention scenarios, learning basic first aid and CPR, this opens their minds to future career opportunities.

“If they enjoy it, then whenever they get a little older, they can go into Citizens Fire Academy and they can get a little bit more of a taste of kind of what we do and see if this is a career they want to pursue,” Vacek said.

There are only 20 spots available.

The camp will be from 8 a.m.-noon Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.

You can find the registration link here.

