College Station family creates 'spooktacular' display outside home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — What’s the most haunted place in College Station?

No one really knows for sure, but there is a house that does Halloween bigger than most.

The Deleons of College Station don’t have any skeletons in their closet – well, not this month, at least.

Because all the family’s skeletons are busy striking goofy poses for the neighborhood.

"I’ve loved Halloween [as a kid]," said Sammy Deleon.

"From my costumes that my mom made me, or bought me. And there were a couple of houses in the neighborhood that did a lot of decorating as well.”

Every day during the month of October, the Deleons, also known as the ‘Los Muertos Family’ on social media, spend at least an hour each night setting up props and creating new scenes with their skeletons, portraying local events and pop culture references.

Monday, the skeletons portrayed the Wellborn Middle School football team of their son, Cash.

“These ideas come to me while I’m driving," Sammy said. "I’ll get to my next stop and text her, ‘hey, write this down.’"

The ideas are a collaborative effort of Michelle’s creativity, organizational skills, and Sammy’s love of spookiness.

“I actually don’t like scary movies at all!" Michelle Deleon laughed.

"Scream really scares me every time. The mask just throws me for a loop.”

The Los Muertos Family” have been featured on Good Morning America.

Residents drive by their house often during October to enjoy the display and take pictures.

Kids from all over come to trick-or-treat here on Halloween night, and Facebook and Instagram also enjoy the comedy.

"We’ve got a lot of friends in Houston and Austin," Sammy said.

"The messages they always put in there are, ‘Thank you, I really needed that this morning. I look forward to every morning.'”

For the Deleons, it’s great to bring smiles to others.

But collecting these decorations and rearranging them every night is so much work.

Still, Michelle and Sammy work tirelessly to come up with new ideas.

Because more than anything, it’s a team-building exercise that bonds them together.

“It’s fun to share something together, and hang out with each other," Michelle said.

"He gets a kick out of it, so, and sometimes the things we come up with I think, this is really good! And we laugh about it and walk inside and everything’s really good. I really got into it because of him.”

If you’re looking for a 'spooktacular' experience, take a drive down Windrift Cove in College Station. You’ll know what you’re looking for!