College Station councilman: Controversial ‘habla español’ comment ‘misconstrued’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station city councilman said his controversial “habla español” comment during a candidate forum was “misconstrued.”

WTAW News Talk 1620 hosted a candidate forum Monday.

Dennis Maloney, who is running for re-election to Place 6, was asked whether College Station is the best city it can be based on the current property tax rate.

“Out of cities our size, comparable cities our size in the state of Texas, we rank 17th as the lowest tax rate,” Maloney said. “The ones that do better than us? You wouldn't want to live there unless you habla español only."

After receiving backlash from Members of the Hispanic community.

“I regret that my comment was misconstrued and hurtful to members of our community, especially our Spanish-speaking community of which I am a part of,” said Maloney who minored in Spanish at Texas A&M. “I was trying to convey the message that was relayed to me by some of our Hispanic relatives currently living in the Valley in South Texas.”

His wife of 48 years ad two children are Hispanic.

Maloney was elected to his current seat in 2018.

He was also on the city council from 1999-2005 and 2008-2011.

Maloney faces two challengers on the November ballot -- David Levine and Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland.