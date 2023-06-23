College Station community members share their thoughts on recent double homicide

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Residents and those staying at a nearby apartment complex told 15ABC that they aren't surprised by a recent double homicide, and that they have heard several shots being fired at the location of the scene in previous months.

College Station Police said a dispute between neighbors on the block of Potomac turned deadly Wednesday night when they said Charles Johnson shot and killed Curtis Ray Dickey Jr. and Kelly Nicole Adams.

One neighbor said the couple's murder has left him feeling in danger.

"I feel like I need to relocate, you know, it just ain't safe around here no more," Voss said.

Other neighbors say they hear gunfire often in the area. Some hear it all the time.

"It's always happening, one or two, sometimes three, but that one was way more shots than I've ever heard over here," Acy said.

College Station police say there has been four murders this year, with three of them happening this week. 15ABC requested violent crime statistics for the the last few years, but College Station Police said they could not provide them.

Another neighbor, who only wanted to give his first name, says he's calling for the violence to stop.

"I mean, if we can get together, and make this stop, it would be really good to get the people that need to go to jail out of the streets because it's too much," Max said.

The case is still under investigation, but 15ABC will provide more updates as they become available.