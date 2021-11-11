College Station, Bryan ISDs respond to federal judge’s ruling on school mask ban

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A federal judge overturned governor Greg Abbott's executive order that banned masks mandates in school.

The judge said it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Schools in Texas can once again decide whether they want to require masks or not.

On Wednesday a federal judge Lee Yeakel said governor Greg Abbott's ban blocks disabled children from the benefits of public school programs to which they are entitled.

So what will local school districts do now?

Bryan ISD and College Station both said masks will continue to be optional. Same story for Navasota ISD.

Superintendent Stu Musick says they will continue to encourage masks for those who would like to wear one.

”Our number one priority at Navasota ISD is the safety and security of and well-being of all of our students and all of our staff throughout the district and so we have been having business as usual,” said Stu Musick, Superintendent Navasota ISD.

Candance Lister is a mother of five, she agrees school districts should be able to decide what makes the most sense for them

"I mean with them giving the schools power to have more authority over that, I think that does make sense because they know exactly what’s going on at that school,” said Candace Lister, a parent.

Lister said she allows her children to decide.

“I do have one or two that do want to wear them just because that’s their choice that they can definitely wear masks if they want to,” Lister said.

According to the judges ruling there has been a dramatic increase in child COVID cases this school year.

23 percent of all child cases since the beginning of the pandemic were diagnosed during the first month of school.