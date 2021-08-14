College Station blood drive wraps up with 31 total donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday was the last day of Baylor Scott & White [BSW] of College Station's most recent mobile blood drive, promoted by KRHD News. The blood bus team collected 16 units of blood from donors in town on Thursday, and 15 units on Friday for a total of 31.

"It’s just that it’s been such on shortage with people worried about coming out," said Stacy French, a BSW pharmacist and blood donor. "The times are strange right now. It’s difficult to get people to donate when it’s needed, but the hospitals are full and we need to make sure that we have what we need for the community.”

French noted that this Friday was her very first instance of giving blood, which she did at the blood bus parked outside of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station. She said she finally decided to become a donor, because the team at BSW made the process so quick.

“They made it really easy here," French commented. "They sent us an email and told us when it was going to be, how to set up an appointment. So it was super simple to come down on my lunch break and get it done.”

While the blood bus collected 31 units of blood this week, the number of participants was lower than it would have been for a pre-pandemic blood drive.

"People are a little more shy and timid about coming out, with everything going around, and I understand," said Christle Navarrete, BSW phlebotomist & blood bus driver. "We try to keep everything super clean.”

Still, the bus' team members like Navarette said they are thankful for any donations they can elicit.

“Any time we can get away with at least a chest [of blood bags], it’s a success," said Navarette. We have gotten a chest today, so at least in our eyes that is a success.”

