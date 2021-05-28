College Station becomes 8th Texas city to pass humane pet store ordinance

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On May 27, College Station officially became the 8th city in Texas to pass a humane pet store ordinance. Under this ruling, pet stores within the city limits will be banned from selling puppies from puppy mills.

The Humane Society of the United States - Texas took to Facebook to thank their advocates, including Assistant Police Chief of College Station, Chris Perkins for their support in this process.

"There will be no place in College Station that can have a pet store that buys from dealers and puppy mills. People who do get their pets from pet stores will be receiving pets that are spayed and neutered," Executive Director Kathy Bice previously shared with KRHD. "Animals shelters are spaying, neutering, vaccinating and monitoring the health of their animals and taking responsibility for the pets they would place in a store."

To view pets available to adopt today, visit the Aggieland Humane Society here!

