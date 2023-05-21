College Station BBQ restaurant to be featured at Troubadour Festival Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2023 Troubadour Festival is just a day away at Aggie Park.



Over 30 BBQ joints from all over Texas will get to show off their best on the pit, and one from right here in College Station is getting to show theirs.

Early Friday, crews were busy getting Aggie Park ready to host thousands for The Troubadour Barbecue and Country Music Festival.

“This is a big event. This is definitely something bigger than what we do. There have been guys that have been part of this prior to us coming aboard. When [organizers] approached us about doing it in this town we knew it would be a homerun.” Said Brad Doan, Owner – 1775 Texas Pit BBQ.

While Aggie Park went through its preparations, Brother’s Brad and Brandon Doan did theirs. Brad Doan, owner of 1775 Texas Pit BBQ said preps don’t happen overnight.

“We are usually making slower cooked items, whether it be Beef Cheeks or Brisket. To get the seasonings ready, to get the sauces ready, to get the pits ready - it’s usually a 2-day-deal.” Explained Doan.

While 2 days are what it takes to prepare, co-owner Brandon Doan says festival goers can sink their teeth in stuff you can only try at The Troubadour Festival.

“We do a Pork-Belly Burn-in out our every Saturday with a standard Chipotle Raspberry Glaze – this weekend we are changing it up a bit and leave the surprise when everyone gets out there.” Said Doan.

Since The Festival’s inception in 2021, this will be the Doan family’s third time being a part of it. Doan says it shows their hard work is paying off.

“We do one at a time. Hopefully we do a great job and serve products that we don’t serve out here on a daily basis and so the public gets to try it and everyone gets to see what we do here every day.” Said Brandon Doan.