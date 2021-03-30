College Station Animal Control searching for dog involved in biting incident

COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station Animal Control is asking for the public's assistance in locating a medium-sized yellow lab mix.

On March 23, around 3:45 P.M. College Station Animal Control responded to a report of an animal bit that occurred at 800 San Benito Dr.

"The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out potential rabies exposure to the victim." College Station PD wrote in their news release.

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to call 979-764-3600.

