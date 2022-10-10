Coffee Crawl returns for the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley typically caters to kids, but with their 2022 Coffee Crawl, caffeine lovers will soon be able to pour right back into the community.

According to the non-profit's website, “Coffee Crawl is a coffee tour around the Brazos Valley." There are 10 total local coffee shops that those that donate $30 will be able to receive a free drink or treat.

Marketing Manager Kylie Sledge often helps to make preparations for the museum and said people were eager for the Coffee Crawl to return.

“People were asking when it was going to happening again and we were super excited about that people remember that we did it last year," Sledge said.

She said because last year was the first time doing this, the museum has been taking additional marketing steps to highlight the coffee shops that are participating. She also said this fundraiser is a great way for the museum to expand and grow relationships in the community.

“Focusing more on the coffee shops as well, so on our social media we will do little features on the coffee shops," Sledge said. "So, like where they are, their locations, what’s inside, the history."

Sledge said their social media will also reveal more information about the punch cards and swag that those that donate will receive. She said the money will go directly toward museum programs, activities, S.T.E.A.M. kits, and more.

La Gabriella Coffee Shop & Pastries is one of the coffee shops participating. Owner Gabriella Vasquez said she is looking forward to meeting new people and hopefully making her shop a part of their day while also giving back.

“We all have to help each other out sometimes," Vasquez said. "Especially these days, I think it’s become a lot more important and easier to see how helping each other out really helps all of us all and really helps the community move forward.”

The full list of shops that are participating:

