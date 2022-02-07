Coca-Cola to feature Bryan employees in Super Bowl LVI ad

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan employees of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) will be featured in its upcoming Super Bowl ad.

As part of a hiring campaign, the 30-second spot will showcase the people that go into making the Coca-Cola brand.

Alongside Bryan, employees from Houston and Beaumont will also be featured.

“We have jobs to fill and we’re ready to recruit more people to join the incredible team we have built,” said Silvia Martins, VP of Human Resources, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

The ad is set to premiere Sunday, Feb. 13. during the Super Bowl.

