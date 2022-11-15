Coat and blanket giveaway to help Bryan, College Station locals in need

BRYAN, Texas — The onset of cold weather elicits excitement and joy for some. But if you don’t have heat in your house or warm clothes to bundle up in, a winter chill can steal the joy the holidays should bring.

“In the past, we’ve had families that had a couple of kids who had to alternate which day a kid would wear a coat," said Ron crozier of Twin City Mission. "Because that’s all they had was one coat for two kids.”

Each year around this time, Twin City Mission hosts a coat and blanket drive, followed by a free distribution day. This year, that distribution day is Thursday, Nov, 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So far, the people of Aggieland have opened their hearts and their wallets to support this effort.

“We’ve got a tremendous community who want to take the stress off those families and say, 'here’s some coats, here’s some blankets. Breathe. Relax,'” Crozier said.

Crozier estimates coats and blankets will be given to over 1,200 people in financial need this week.

While Twin City has seen a wealth of all kinds of donations, there is one area of need they could still use a little help in.

“Kids’ coats," Crozier said. "Everything from toddlers to four-year-olds. We seem to run out of those quicker, and I think that’s because people who come to get items on that day, are looking out for their kids first.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Twin City Mission office building at 2505 S. College Ave. – not to be confused with the shelter near downtown Bryan.

The office space is also where Thursday’s clothing and blanket giveaway will take place.