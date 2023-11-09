Coach Joni Taylor shares community and networking benefits of Beyond Basketball program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Head Women’s Basketball Coach Joni Taylor shares more of her program off the court that brings women in the Bryan-College Station community together each month to support and uplift one another.

“Women do so much for so many,” said Taylor. “We’re mothers, we’re daughters, we’re wives, we’re sisters, we’re CEOs, we’re stay-at-home moms, we’re community leaders, we’re professors, we’re doctors.”

Coach Joni Taylor came to Texas A&M last year as the women’s head basketball coach.

“It is a program for women, and it is a place where we come to get inspired, to learn, to grow, to share, and to network,” Taylor said.

Along with that role came her program where she pours back into the community of women here in Bryan and College Station.

“Where do we go to get our cup full? To get our energy back so that we can go back into our communities in the world and continue to be the wonderful women that we are to so many, and that’s what Beyond Basketball does,” Taylor said.

Women from all across the Brazos Valley pour into the third floor of Reed Arena, as Coach Joni said, to get their cup filled.

“We meet the second Wednesday of every month from October to May over breakfast from 8 to 9,” said Taylor. “The room is always full, and we just have dynamic speakers come in, and sometimes that’s motivational, inspirational, educational.”

Some meetings are a call to action where speakers share what areas of the community need more of our attention.

“The founder of BCS Together, Jenny, came and spoke to us and just really enlightened us about the foster system and how to be a kinship parent or how be a foster parent, and there was a call to action to the end of that in terms of how we can help benefit BCS Together,” said Taylor. “It’s a great space. I’m really excited about what we’re doing and what the women in this community are doing through Beyond Basketball.”

If you’d like to attend the next Beyond Basketball meeting, you can find RSVP details here.