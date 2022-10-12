Coach Joni Taylor hosts first Beyond Basketball mentorship meeting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coach Joni Taylor, head women’s basketball coach at Texas A&M University, kicked off her mentorship program, Beyond Basketball.

Beyond Basketball aims to bring women together in the community.

Coach Taylor started the program in Georgia and is excited to bring it to the Bryan-College Station area.

“Beyond Basketball is a program that is near and dear to my heart because we get to bring wonderful women from our community together to share ideas, to network, and to have life spoken back into us,” said Taylor. “This is the day I’ve been waiting for. It was a great turnout. There were so many wonderful women in the room, some that I knew and some that I got to meet for the first time, but I’m looking forward to seeing this organization in the community.”

If you did not get a chance to attend Wednesday's meeting, meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month at Reed Arena.

You can sign up for next month’s meeting here.