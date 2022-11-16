Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility: Report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 'Game Day' is about to take on a new meaning over at Texas A&M.

The university's Esports team has confirmed that its organization is about to lease a facility in the Post Oak Mall.

The 'Texas A&M Esports Facility' is currently being negotiated by the university alongside the City of College Station, according to Texas A&M University President Banks.

If approved, the facility will take over the lease of Macy's storefront that closed in 2021.

"We have been involved in discussions with A&M about the potential for this project to be at Post Oak Mall as part of that area’s overall redevelopment," College Station City Manager Bryan Woods said.

"We think it’s an exciting concept for A&M, College Station, and the Brazos Valley."

Banks is reported to have said that Esports was "in the university's future" - sometime prior to Wednesday's announcement.

"This is a huge milestone for AME, and we could not have done it without every member's support, past and present!" Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter.

"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality,"

"Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."