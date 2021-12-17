CLEAR Alert issued for missing College Station woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for 54-year-old Tabatha Carpenter of College Station.

Carpenter was last seen at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at the 2700 Block of Jennifer Circle in College Station. The CLEAR Alert is for individuals in imminent danger or their disappearance is involuntary.

The missing woman is believed to be in a white 2018 Toyota 4Runner with license plate number CPAWS, said Texas DPS. She is described as having blond hair and green eyes, and weighing about 145 lbs, according to College Station police.

Carpenter is also believed to be armed, according to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

If sighted, the public is advised not to approach her, but rather contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is also being asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.