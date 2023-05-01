City of Navasota to host annual 'Kid Fish'

NAVASOTA — Kid Fish 2023 will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Patout Pond, Dove Crossing, in Navasota. Bring your fishermen and fisherwomen out and have some fun!

Registration is free and begins at 8 a.m. on the day. Kid Fish 2023 is hosted by the City of Navasota. Thank you to the Kid Fish Foundation, Navasota Noon Lions Club, Republic Services, and Navasota Kiwanis Club for sponsoring the event.

The first 100 registrants will receive a free Navasota Kid Fish t-shirt. Kid Fish Foundation will provide fishing equipment. City staff and volunteers will help with knot tying, casting and fish identification. Trophies will be provided for the winners of each age category.

For more information about this FREE event, grab a flyer from City Hall, use the link: https://www.navasotatx.gov/home/events/9616, or contact Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475.

