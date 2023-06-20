City of Navasota to hold summer movies in the park

NAVASOTA — The City of Navasota is excited to announce the Summer 2023 Movies in the Park lineup. This summer, the city will host four movies every Friday night in July with the last Friday geared towards a date night showing! These completely free events are open to the public and are aimed at bringing communities together and getting families to experience our beautiful green spaces.

Each movie will begin at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.) and will be projected onto a large inflatable screen at Brule Park located at 103 Brosig St (Brule), Navasota, TX 77868. Bring a lawn chair, a blanket and some snacks and come enjoy the show!

The lineup includes:

July 7 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG)

July 14 – Night at the Museum (PG)

July 21 – The Sandlot (PG)

July 28 – Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) *Date Night Showing*

Important Tips:

· Bring your own snacks or meals, just dispose of your trash properly.

· Blankets and/or chairs are highly recommended.

· Alcohol, smoking, and/or vape are prohibited.

For more information please contact the City of Navasota Parks & Recreation Department at (936) 825-6475.