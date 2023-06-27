City of Navasota seeking applications for boards, commissions and committees

NAVASOTA, Texas — The city of Navasota currently has vacancies on three of their volunteer boards: the Board of Adjustments, the Library Board and the Keep Navasota Beautiful Commission.

They are encouraging anyone interested to apply to serve on these volunteer boards, commissions and committees. The city says that by joining a board, citizens have an opportunity to make a difference and have a say in how Navasota grows and operates.

If appointed to these positions, the city says applicants will need to fulfill the remainder of that term for that position.

The city will be accepting applications for these open positions through July 17, 2023 and appointments will be made on July 24, 2023 at the city council meeting.

The city will also have regular appointments for all boards and commissions later in the year around September.

The various boards, commissions and committees provide support for their associated city departments, advise staff and make recommendations. Additionally, boards and commissions provide advice and guidance to the city council.

Each committee or board meets at different frequencies. Some meet as much as once a month or as little as once a year. Qualifications vary from board to board. Navasota residency is preferred, but not always required for certain boards.

There are eight established boards, commissions and committees, and from time-to-time ad hoc groups are formed to work on particular issues. If you are interested in serving on one of the boards, visit the city of Navasota's website here.

For more information, contact the City Secretary’s office at 936-825-6475 or via email at shomeyer@navasotatx.gov or msavensky@navasotatx.gov.

