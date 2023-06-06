City of Navasota launches new website

NAVASOTA — The City of Navasota has launched a new website that aims to continually improve access to public services and information for the people of Navasota.

The Marketing & Communications department spent months collaborating with Revize Websites to develop a more user-friendly site, which serves as a central hub of city information.

The website redesign allows visitors to easily navigate with a homepage that features visible links to commonly requested services such as permitting, utility bill pay and meeting agendas. Residents also have access to the latest news releases, social media feeds and calendars for city events.

“In addition to vastly improved aesthetics, improving functionality was a top priority,” said Bobbie Lehrmann, marketing & communications director. "It is imperative that our residents and visitors are able to easily access the information they need, and this website helps better facilitate that process.”

Moving forward, the Marketing & Communications Department will work hand in hand with inter-departmental leaders to make continuous improvements to the site including adding, improving, and updating content.

“Making city information available to the public is important,” Lehrmann said. “But just as important is making it appealing and relatable. At the end of the day, that’s what we want to do — create content that Navasota residents will find informative and enjoy.”

The website URL address remains the same: NavasotaTX.gov