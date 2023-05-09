City of Navasota announces Sounds of Summer Concert Series line up

NAVASOTA — The City of Navasota will host the Sounds of Summer concert series on Friday June 16, July 21, and Aug. 18, 2023. The free event will be held in Downtown Navasota on the grounds of City Hall starting at 7 p.m.

The Rapture Band will kick off the series on Friday, June 16. On Friday, July 21, the Brown Sugar Band will hit the stage. Popular 80s band, The Lost Boys will close out the series on Friday, Aug. 18.

Food trucks will be on site, lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged.

Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX 77868.

The Sounds of Summer is a free series of concerts held in the City of Navasota. The purpose of the free Concert Series is to bring people together in the community to enjoy relaxing yet stimulating social and cultural experiences. The concerts will present a variety of different styles of musical entertainment in an atmosphere the entire family can enjoy.

Interested in becoming a sponsor? Please contact Bobbie Lehrmann with questions at blehrmann@navasotatx.gov or (936) 825-6475.

Information about the bands:

Rapture

Award winning band Rapture will have the dancefloor packed with their diverse repertoire from Latin to today’s hottest Top 40 to rock, pop, or country to 70′s, 80′s, 90’s and Hip-hop.

Brown Sugar Band

The smooth sounds of Motown, R&B and rock ‘n roll will come to downtown. The Brown Sugar Band will play its popular blend of old school and contemporary hits.

The Lost Boys

The Lost Boys have taken Texas by storm with non-stop 80s hits! With each performance, they bring the 80s back to life… covering all the familiar pop hits, glam rock, and new wave/punk of the ME Decade– performing them to perfection just as the original artists did.

About City of Navasota

Navasota is a community you can easily call home. With neighbors smiling from across the yard, people eager to lend a hand and friends always close by, Navasota is the Texas you’ve heard about. Navasota is considered to be the gateway to Washington-On-The-Brazos State Park, located only 7 miles from the City. The 71-acre state park is located on the site where the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed on March 2, 1836, creating the Republic of Texas.