City of Hearne approves company's proposal to install electric vehicle stations

HEARNE, Texas — The City of Hearne is known as ‘The Crossroads of Texas’ and it sees hundreds, if not thousands, of cars crossing through town daily to get where they need to be.

This is why city manager Alonzo Echavarria says now is the perfect time to improve the city’s infrastructure.

“We’re in the middle of the triangle — a huge triangle between Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio," Echavarria said.

"We are noticing the traffic, and noticing the EV charging stations are becoming so popular — it’s a thing of the future, and we want to be right there when it happens."

In the Oct. 3 city council meeting, leaders approved a company to begin surveying areas of Hearne for a charging and fueling infrastructure grant.

If approved, the grant will provide funding for electric vehicle stations across the city — benefiting the town's local businesses.

“These EV stations can actually be installed on properties already owned by other businesses — if they approach us or when we approach them for these stations,” Echavarria said.

Projects like these are growing in Hearne, which is something that lifelong residents like Fredrick Webber are excited to see.

“You have HWY 6, as well as HWY 79, which has a lot of traffic, even coming through Aggieland," Webber said.

"This is something that would be an economic boost, so overall, I think it would be a great idea.”

While charging stations are just one improvement to the city, Webber believes Hearne is headed in the right direction.

“Our community members are picking up and staying involved in this community to keep revitalizing the city of Hearne," Webber said.

The grant is set to be submitted in Dec. with an announcement to be made in March of 2024.