City of College Station to fill lifeguard, water safety instructor positions ahead of summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station is looking for water safety instructors and lifeguards ahead of opening this summer.

“We have our pools opening up May 27 and we need all the lifeguards, swim instructors, swim coaches we can get. We have plenty different positions open right now,” said Ashley Waldon, Aquatics and Special Events Supervisor, City of College Station.

In efforts to keep community members safe at the pool, the city of College Station aims to have at least 20 water safety instructors and 65 lifeguards throughout the summer.

“We teach them basic swimming skills to complex swimming skills, safety lessons, and how to be safe around water,” said Brinson Rackley, Lifeguard and Pool Manager, City of College Station.

“The lifeguards [are] there to make sure nothing bad happens during the lessons or doing public swim. They’re more to make sure the lesson goes as planned.”

“We have over 2,000 kiddos coming through our facility for swim lessons this summer,” Waldon said.

“It’s super important to teach your kids how to swim, and we want to have as much staff available as possible to provide those services to our city residents.”

The City of College Station needs all hands on deck this summer for pool activities.

“Water safety instructors are really important,” Rackley said.

“We help teach swim lessons to the community. The more kids we can equip to swim, the better it’ll go this summer — to try to avoid as many accidental drownings as possible. Lifeguards are also really important. They help keep our pool safe, and without them, we wouldn’t be able to do any of the programs we have.”

The City of College Station aims to have one instructor for every six to ten kiddos, depending on the city pool and size.

“It does get very packed over the summer, and it is incredibly important for our guards to stay alert and stay active and be aware of what’s happening in the pool,” said Alex Sorrells, Pool Manager, City of College Station.

Multiple American Red Cross Certification training opportunities are available to those who are interested and are at least 17 years old.

“With the certification you’re getting as a water safety instructor, you’re learning how to teach swim lessons for all ages and all different abilities and then with lifeguarding, you’re learning how to guard the water, provide care for first aid emergency situations,” Waldon said.

The starting pay for water safety instructors and lifeguards is $12/hour, and completing certain certifications will increase pay.

“If you work with us through the summer, through August first, we’ll reimburse you for any of your certification costs,” Waldon said.

“If you get double certified with our water safety instructor and lifeguarding certification, you’ll also get a 50 cent raise on your hourly rate.”

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard or water safety instructor can find certification details and applications here.