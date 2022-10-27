City of College Station to break ground on new ballpark in Midtown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station is breaking ground on a new ballpark, Texas Independence Ballpark in Midtown.

Steve Wright is the director of Parks and Recreation in College Station. The ballpark will be completed in two phases.

“It is a four-plex baseball setup,” said Wright. “It is the first of two phases. You’ll see phase one is what is actually going to be the groundbreaking on Monday.”

Wright said this ballpark will be a multi-use space, giving the community flexibility and more opportunity.

“It is our first full-size baseball field,” said Wright. “That means the outfields are approximately 330 to 350 feet long so we can attract tournaments for high school, collegiate, adults, the more advanced player. We can utilize it and pull the fields in, make them smaller for softball, little league. You can actually play on the outfields if there isn’t a baseball or softball game going on. We can actually stripe the outfields and use that for additional use as well. It has playgrounds, bleachers, concession stands. The full nine yards.”

The second phase of the ballpark would be funded by bonds. Voters will decide on Proposition C on November 8th.

While phase one is set to be complete by early 2024, the city of College Station looks forward to many home runs here.